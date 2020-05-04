Louise Betty (Ease) Yopp
Louise Betty Yopp (Ease)

Germantown - Louise Betty Yopp (Ease), age 91, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away April 27, 2020. Louise lived a fun-filled life with family, friends, and the Harmony Circle at Kings Daughters and Sons.

Louise leaves behind her son, James White, Jr. and his wife Mary of Bartlett, Tennessee; her daughter Peggy White of Germantown, Tennessee; her son Wesley Yopp and his wife Teresa of Rossville, Tennessee; her daughter Melissa Yopp of Collierville, Tennessee; her grandson Trae White and his wife Heidi of New Albany, Ohio; and her granddaughter Stephanie Yopp of Collierville, Tennessee.

Memorials may be made to Kings Daughters and Sons, Bartlette, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be private.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
