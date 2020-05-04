Louise Betty Yopp (Ease)



Germantown - Louise Betty Yopp (Ease), age 91, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away April 27, 2020. Louise lived a fun-filled life with family, friends, and the Harmony Circle at Kings Daughters and Sons.



Louise leaves behind her son, James White, Jr. and his wife Mary of Bartlett, Tennessee; her daughter Peggy White of Germantown, Tennessee; her son Wesley Yopp and his wife Teresa of Rossville, Tennessee; her daughter Melissa Yopp of Collierville, Tennessee; her grandson Trae White and his wife Heidi of New Albany, Ohio; and her granddaughter Stephanie Yopp of Collierville, Tennessee.



Memorials may be made to Kings Daughters and Sons, Bartlette, Tennessee.



Graveside services will be private.













