|
|
Louise Buxton Keeler
Memphis - On March 21, 2020, Louise Buxton Keeler, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at home surrounded by her family.
Louise was born in Memphis to John and Bettie Clay Buxton. She lived the first few years in Arkansas, then her family relocated to Dyersburg, TN. She contracted polio as a teenager and attributed her recovery to the novel techniques of Sister Elizabeth Kenny.
Louise attended Lake Forrest University, Southwestern College and graduated from Memphis State University. She worked as a lab technician both at City of Memphis Hospital and at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York. She was married to George Henry Keeler for 48 years, and they raised three sons, Clay, Rob and Will.
Louise was a Memphis tour guide, driver for the Red Cross. She was a tireless volunteer for the National Ornamental Metal Museum. She was a lifelong member of St. John's United Methodist Church.
Louise loved flower arranging, swimming, working in her yard, and walking her dogs. She enjoyed travelling, especially to the Ozarks, the Florida Panhandle, and Norway.
Louise is survived by her brothers John Buxton (Ann) and Charles, her sister, Mary Frances Cotham (Ralph), her sons Clay, Rob (Barbara) and Will (Karen), and three grandsons, Matthew, Joseph and Wallace.
Special thanks go to Kate Morris and to the staff of Attendant Care Services and April McKnight, Pat Hill, Celesta Nicholson, Julia Houston, Cheryl Gant, Tasha Metcalf, Lakischa Spears, Amanda Hicks, Harriet Sprott and Jocelyn Raysor of A New Beginning for their devoted care.
A memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Ornamental Metal Museum or St. John's United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020