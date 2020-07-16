Louise Frances Leady



Millington - Louise Frances Leady, 84, of Millington, TN, passed away July 12, 2020 from a short illness. Baby Ida Louise Frances Pennock was born July 15, 1935 in Coats, Kansas, the daughter of the late Earl Robert and Luella Crete Pennock.



Louise was happily married to the late Larmer "Bud" Leady in 1955 at Langton Christian Church in Kansas. Bud died in 2017 with his loving wife by his side.



Louise went to nurses training in 1952, starting her career at Fort Scott, Kansas and then went on to St. Elizabeth hospital in Hutchinson and, in 1955, took her state boards to receive an RN-C diploma. After Bud retired from the Navy, they traveled the United States together with a goal of visiting as many state capitals as they could. Louise was a member of the NAS Memphis Chapel where she felt very at home with the parishioners whom she considered her second family.



She was predeceased by her parents, Earl Robert Pennock and Luebela Crete Braden Pennock; sister Tenitia Earlene Combs; brother Robert William Pennock; sister Iris Elizabeth Gabehart; brothers Jack Weasley Pennock, Thomas Jefferson Pennock, and Clair Allen Pennock. Louise is survived by her three daughters, Gail and husband Bernie Roever of Pensacola, Florida; Pam and husband Larry Tondreau of Freeport, Maine; Diane Leady of Millington, Tennessee; six grandchildren Anna Willhite, Leah Welch, Jennifer Timmons, Michelle Biddlecom, David Roever, Bryan Roever; eight great grandchildren Megan Willhite-Hale, Colton Willhite, Austin Willhite, Adelynn Welch, Nicholas Welch, Ursula Roever, Emily Biddlecom, and Lily Biddlecom.



Memorial and burial services will be held at a later date.









