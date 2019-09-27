|
|
Louise Harris
- - Funeral services for Ms. Louise Harris, 86, will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ronk Funeral Home with Bobby Rawson officiating.
Ms. Harris passed away on September 26, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1933 to Ivan Castellaw and Thelma Rogers Castellaw. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifton Winford "Wink" Harris; and brothers, Roy Castellaw, Billy Castellaw.
Surviving relatives of Ms. Harris are daughters, Rhonda Watson (Ken), Amy Thomas (Daryl); brothers, Charles Castellaw (Gwen), Ed Castellaw (Mary), sisters, Betty Johnson (Stanley), Martha Lawrimore; grandchildren, Emily Watson Findley (Scott), Abby Watson Murphy (John), Lillian Louise Thomas; and great grandchildren, Lawson Murphy, Margaret Louise Murphy.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. at Ronk Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 27, 2019