Born to Lemuel Max and Beulah Fletcher in Gilt Edge, TN. She leaves her husband Bobby Ruleman and was preceded in death by her son Philip Ruleman. She is survived by her sons Steve Ruleman (Patti), Tim Ruleman and Dan Ruleman (Kymberlye) and daughter-in-law Bedita. She also leaves ten grandchildren, Brad Ruleman (Mary Ashley), Ryan Ruleman (Haley), Karlen Wang (Tout), Kathryn Sparks (Justin), Dr. Vicky Ruleman, Nydia Boswell (Brent), Eric Ruleman, Peter Ruleman, Sam Ruleman and Hattie Ruleman, as well as five great-grandchildren. Louise was a member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church for 30 years. She recently joined Crossroads Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife to Bobby for 66 years. She had many friends through church. The family appreciates the care of Dr. Vicky Ruleman and Mrs. Lynda Gann during her illness. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Saturday, December 28th at Memphis Funeral Home Germantown Parkway with a funeral service 2pm Sunday, December 29th. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be sent to Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019