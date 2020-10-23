1/
Louise Riggan Temple
Louise Riggan Temple

Germantown, TN - Louise Riggan Temple, 100, of Germantown, TN, went to be with our LORD JESUS on October 19, 2020. She is greatly missed by all who love and know her. After college she was very active serving JESUS as a Pastor's wife in Norfolk, VA; Huntington, WV; Memphis, TN; and again, in Norfolk, raising her seven children, teaching school, and later baby sitting with the many children she loved in Suffolk, VA. Louise was preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. J. Gordon Riggan, Sr., and Mr. Robert R. Temple; her parents, Harold and Louise Wells; her sister, Molly Tyson; her brothers, Rev. Harold Wells and Mr. Robert Wells; and her Grandson, Mark Lenderman.

Left to Cherish Louise's memory are her children, Mary Lou Exley (Pat) of Germantown, TN, Betty Kelly (Lee) of Jacksonville, FL, Jimmy Riggan (Linda) of Waxhaw, NC, David Riggan of Norfolk, VA, Peggy Lenderman (Richard) of Kernersville, NC, Nancy Cross of Chesapeake, VA, Harold Riggan of Chesapeake, VA, and her step-daughter, Connie Thornton of Colonial Heights, VA. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Richard Exley (Elizabeth), David Exley (Jeannie), Karen Miller (David), Amy Stump (Jeff), Matt Riggan (Dena), Rebekah Bowman (Jon), Susanna McCaskill (Mike), Paul Lenderman (Heather), Mrs. Tracy Lenderman (widow of Mark Lenderman), Tim Cross and Andrew Cross (Cindy). Louise has numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren who also miss her.

Giving all of the glory to JESUS the MESSIAH, Louise's life and Homegoing affirms Proverbs 31:28 and Psalm 116:15 in GOD's Word: Her children rise up and call her blessed. Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of HIS saints.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to missions at the church of your choice.

A funeral service will be held at Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church, 3488 Godwin Boulevard, Suffolk, VA 23434, on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ruffin Alphin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Holly Lawn Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Westminster Church
OCT
26
Funeral
02:00 PM
Westminster Church
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
