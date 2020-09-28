Louise Ward

Louise WardGermantown - Louise "Granny" Shuford Ward, age 73, of Memphis, TN died suddenly and peacefully on Friday, September 25th, 2020.Louise leaves behind an incredible and loving group of friends, a house full of wonderful memories, and a love for art, humor, and kindness.Louise was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Memphis at a young age. She graduated from Overton High School in 1965 and Memphis State University in 1969. She subsequently taught Latin and English at Sheffield High for 5 years. Upon his return from service in the United States Army, a beautiful Louise reluctantly dated and in 1974 eventually married an incredibly persistent, averagely handsome, and supremely lucky Robert "Bob" Ward.She spent a lifetime crafting, reading, painting, learning, loving, and helping. Louise loved tennis, orchids, wine, laughing, and wine.She is preceded in death by her loving and incredibly amazing parents Frank and Helen Shuford and a 1991 36" Mitsubishi Oak Cabinet Console TV.She is survived by an incredible man, her loving and now passably handsome husband of 48 years, Robert Ward, whom she would tell you that she couldn't and wouldn't live without. It cannot be overstated how perfect these two were for each other. Louise hadn't put gasoline in her own car since 1974 and Bob hasn't sat down nor calmed down since 1945. It was a match made in heaven, steadfast in a quiet love that was so bizarrely wholesome and decidedly unique. She is also survived by her only son Barrett who is eternally and overwhelmingly grateful to her for demonstrating and living a life of unwavering love, support, forgiveness and compassion; who is so sincerely thankful to her for eagerly sharing with him her creativity, tenderness, humor, and knowledge. By her daughter-in-law Maja Ward (Wozniak) who patiently waited for her each night to relearn how to use FaceTime, who loved her thoughtfulness, her laugh, slyly irreverent humor, and her joy. And by the love of her life, her granddaughter, Natalie Ward. Granny loved this little girl like no other, she sang for her, tolerated being photographed for her, traveled, painted rocks, adopted dinosaurs, and learned new technology all to spend time with a beautiful child who looks just like her.Louise will be missed. She was kind to everyone, she was quick to help, she was the best kind of listener, she would cry with you, laugh with you, love with you, and the world is a little darker without her light. She was a mediocre cook but a very gifted artist. She put up with her husband whom she truly did adore and was loved by him in the most special and enviable way. She was an extraordinary and compassionate mother and mother-in-law. She absolutely adored and excelled at being a grandmother. She was the best kind of friend to all of us.In light of these unique times and we're sure much to the delight of Louise who really didn't like any attention, the family will hold a private burial. Louise loved St Jude Children's Hospital, she along with her family would be honored if donations were made in lieu of flowers.