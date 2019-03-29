|
|
Louise Williams Joy
Memphis, TN
Louise Williams Joy, 90, died on Sunday, March 24, at her Memphis home with her family by her side.
Louise was born June 29, 1928, in Benton County, MS to Ed and Mattie Lou Williams.
Louise is survived by nine children, Leona Coleman , Mattie Leatherwood, Gilbert Joy Jr., Mack Joy, Oney Griffin, Eddie Phillip Joy, Margie Branch, Tim Joy, and Will Joy; thirty-one grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Mary McKennery, Mae Lois Kirkland, and Dorothy Williams; brother, Willie Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Joy Sr.
Visitation will be Saturday, Mar. 30, from 11am – 1pm at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, 3560 S. Third Street, Memphis, TN 38109. Funeral services will begin at 1pm. Arrangements Entrusted to E.H. Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38116.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 29, 2019