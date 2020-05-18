LouVenia Holmes Hammond



Memphis - LouVenia Holmes Hammond, 76, retired Memphis City Schools English teacher passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020.



LouVenia was born in Shelmound, MS. She received her Bachelor's degree from Mississippi Valley State University at Itta Bena, MS. She received her Master's Degree in 1988 from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, TN.



LouVenia served the community for 42 years as an educator. During those years she received numerous honors and held many senior advisory positions.









