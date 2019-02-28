Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
Louvenia Waddill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louvenia Waddill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louvenia Marie Waddill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louvenia Marie Waddill Obituary
Louvenia Marie Waddill

Olive Branch, MS

Louvenia Marie Waddill, age 86, of Olive Branch, Mississippi passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Waddill, her sister, Velma Clay, Her brother, Wayne Huckaba. Louvenia was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Whitesides (Frank), her son Stan Waddill, her sisters; Ruth Deaviser, Florine Turnage, Wanda Fisher, and one grandchild, Charlie Whitesides.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, with a funeral service to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now