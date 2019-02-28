|
|
Louvenia Marie Waddill
Olive Branch, MS
Louvenia Marie Waddill, age 86, of Olive Branch, Mississippi passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Waddill, her sister, Velma Clay, Her brother, Wayne Huckaba. Louvenia was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Whitesides (Frank), her son Stan Waddill, her sisters; Ruth Deaviser, Florine Turnage, Wanda Fisher, and one grandchild, Charlie Whitesides.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, with a funeral service to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019