Louvenia Stewart Hampton



Louvenia Stewart Hampton, born Mamie Louvenia Johnson, 1005 Breedlove Street, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was 90. She is survived by 11 children, 29 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren and an older brother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the UNCF in her memory.









