Lovelace Preston Gipson, III, 55, transitioned on January 21, 2020 at Methodists University Hospital. He is greatly loved and survived by his wife, mother and father, 3 sisters and a host of family and friends. He is the father of Tavius, Arterean, Amanda, Monia, Tiffany and Ryan. The proud grandparent of 5. Funeral Services are Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Berean Missionary Baptist Church 10:00 viewing and at 11:00 am Service. Reverend Dr. Edward Parker officiating. He is to be interned following service at Forest Hill Cemetary (Midtown). He is free to see the universe and be embraced by God. Travel well until we meet again.You are loved eternally
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
