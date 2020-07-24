1/
Lowanda Brown
Luka, MS - Lowanda K. Brown, 87, of Luka, MS passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Ms. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. Brown, Jr.; parents, E.B. and Carrie Ann Kennemore; brother, Buford Kennemore; sister, Tina Thomas; and nephew, James Kennemore. She is survived by her sisters, Trudy Turnbull and Mickie Holleman of Chattanooga, TN; nephews: Tony Harris(Lee Ann) of Corinth, MS. Ron Kennemore(Tammy) of Arlington, TN, and Brad Turnbull of Atlanta, GA; and nieces, Debi Martz of Humbolt, TN and Pam Merashoff(Mike) of Auburndale, FL. Ms. Brown graduated from Burnsville High School and went on to study at Northeast MS Community College. She worked for Sears in Memphis from which she retired. After her retirement, she worked for Baptist Hospital from which she also retired. In her freetime she loved travel. She has seen almost all 50 states and several other countries including England, Italy, and Germany. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 12-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
