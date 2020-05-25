Loyd J. YarbroughMemphis - Loyd J. Yarbrough, 76, of Memphis,TN went to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Franklin, TN after a long battle with cancer. Loyd was born in Jonesboro, AR. He was a retired employee of Delta Airlines after 29 years of service and a long-time member of LaBelle Haven Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping and being with his family. He was always outgoing and talkative and ready to tell his life story.He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Mr. Loyd T. Yarbrough and Mrs. Evelyn Yarbrough and his wife of 50 years, Charlene Yarbrough. He is survived by his daughter, Chantel (Bruce) Payne and his son, Josh (Tabitha) Yarbrough; sisters, Nancy (Bob) Clover and Ann (Stanley) Faught; 5 grandchildren: David (Anna) Payne, Daniel Payne, Amber Yarbrough, Andrew Yarbrough, and Ashlyn Yarbrough.Visitation will take place at LaBelle Haven Baptist Church (4800 Hwy 305 N., Olive Branch, MS) starting at 1:00pm on Thursday, May 28th. The service will immediately follow at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Memory Hill Gardens (3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LaBelle Haven Baptist Church Building Fund (4800 Hwy 305 N, Olive Branch, MS 38654) or Oak Valley Baptist Church Missions (1161 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064).