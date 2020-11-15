Lucille Carr French
Germantown - Lucille Carr French, 89, born November 11, 1931 in Charleston, MO to Wellington T and Agnes (Kettle) Carr. She passed away peacefully November 12, 2020 at her home in Germantown, TN surrounded by her loving husband, six children, sons and daughter-in-laws, and her grandchildren. She had just turned 89 years old the day before she passed.
She was united in marriage to W. Eugene (Gene) French for 69 years who survives at the home. Preceding her in death was her daughter, Jeana French Bartlett of Martinez GA, and her son Michael French of Paris TN. She was the youngest of twelve siblings, 3 sisters, and 8 brothers who have all gone before her.
Lucy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She was a Telephone Operator in the early 1960's and a faithful Switchboard Operator at Choctaw Inc. until her retirement. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She loved crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and word search games. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those she has left behind to cherish her many memories are her loving husband, two daughters, Karen (Stephen) Eftink of Portageville, MO, Julie (Tommy) Cochran of Germantown, TN, four sons and daughter-in-laws, Nick (Jackie) French of Appleton, WI, Joe French, John (Donna) French, Patrick (Jennifer) French all of Germantown, TN, 20 Grandchildren, 23 Great-Grandchildren and 1 on the way.
A private service was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of your choice
.