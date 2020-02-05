|
|
Lucille Mack, Sr.
Memphis - Lucille Mack Sr., born on November 28, 1928 passed away on February 2, 2020 at her home. Lucille, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend exemplified grace, courage and confidence. Lucille was loved and admired by family, friends and community as she never met a stranger in her 91 years. Lucille heart, good spirit and Christian faith made sure her home doors was opened when family or friends migrated to Memphis or in need of a helping hand or fresh start in their journey of life. Lucille retired from Kay's Bakery as a Master Baker and Decorator. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Lula Dukes; sister, Sallie Fletcher; brother, John Dukes; daughter's, Rosie Mack Herron, Hattie Bell; son's, Charlie Mack, Richard Mack Sr and Percy Lee Mack. Lucille leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Lucille Mack Catron, Mary Cobb and Bettye Dukes; granddaughter and caretaker Melana Mack and Stacie Whitten McWay and a host of grandchildren, great grands and great-great grands. Visitation will be Saturday, February 8th 10am to 11:45am, and services will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 918 Looney, Memphis, TN 38107. Rev. O.C. Collins, Jr. Officiating. Internment to follow in New Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020