Lucinda Williams Hill

Lucinda Williams Hill Obituary
Memphis - Lucinda Williams Hill, 91, died Sunday, January 05, 2020, at Rainbow Health and Rehab in Memphis, Tennessee.

She was born on October 25, 1928, in Mariana, Arkansas, the daughter of W.L. and Ethel (Jackson) Williams.

She is survived by her children Ronald O'Neil, Kenneth Hill, Vivian Williams, Thelma Thornton, Tracey Hill, and Ruby Seemes.

Lucinda will lie-in-state on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 9:00 am-9:55 am with Celebration of Life Services following at 10:00 am at Brown Baptist Church - 980 Stateline Rd. Southaven, MS 38671. Interment will be in the Memphis National Cemetery 3568 Townes Ave, Memphis, TN 38122.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
