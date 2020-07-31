1/
Lucius Stanley Herron
Lucius Stanley Herron

Lucius Stanley Herron, age 72, died 07/28/2020 at his residence. Survivors include wife of 24 years, Linda Herron; Daughters, Daphne Williams (Michael), Marsha Isip (Victor); Sons, Micah Elisha, Jadon Obadiah, and James Quincy; Sister, Ann Herron; 7 grandchildren; Host of other relatives and friends.

Family visitation Tuesday August 4, 2020, 10-11 AM, with funeral to follow at MJ Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways, Memphis, TN, 38116, Bro. Chris Turner eulogist. Interment Memphis National Cemetery, 1:00 PM.

Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323 in charge of arrangements,




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
MJ Edwards Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral
11:00 AM
MJ Edwards Funeral Home
AUG
4
Interment
01:00 PM
Memphis National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.J. Edwards Funeral Home

July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Staff
August 1, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Herron Family in the bereavement of Lucius. The members of NHCDWC of Radcliff,Ky will miss him.
He always had a kind words of wisdom when you talked with him. He enjoyed helping where he could. Lucius , thank you for your service.
Theo Myers
Friend
July 31, 2020
Theo Myers
Friend
