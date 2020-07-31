Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucius Stanley Herron



Lucius Stanley Herron, age 72, died 07/28/2020 at his residence. Survivors include wife of 24 years, Linda Herron; Daughters, Daphne Williams (Michael), Marsha Isip (Victor); Sons, Micah Elisha, Jadon Obadiah, and James Quincy; Sister, Ann Herron; 7 grandchildren; Host of other relatives and friends.



Family visitation Tuesday August 4, 2020, 10-11 AM, with funeral to follow at MJ Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways, Memphis, TN, 38116, Bro. Chris Turner eulogist. Interment Memphis National Cemetery, 1:00 PM.



Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323 in charge of arrangements,









