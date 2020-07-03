Lucy Catherine McGeeMemphis - Lucy Catherine McGee, age 97, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2020. Lucy was born October 1, 1922 in Shelby Co., TN. She leaves to cherish her memory: three sons, Oliver Richardson, Willie Richardson and Malcolm Richardson; one step-son, Kenneth Richardson; one sister, Helen Bishop; one brother, Harold Russell. visitation will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a graveside service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Chambers Chapel Cemetery, Hwy 64, Lakeland, TN 38002.