Lucy Catherine McGee
1922 - 2020
Lucy Catherine McGee

Memphis - Lucy Catherine McGee, age 97, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2020. Lucy was born October 1, 1922 in Shelby Co., TN. She leaves to cherish her memory: three sons, Oliver Richardson, Willie Richardson and Malcolm Richardson; one step-son, Kenneth Richardson; one sister, Helen Bishop; one brother, Harold Russell. visitation will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a graveside service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Chambers Chapel Cemetery, Hwy 64, Lakeland, TN 38002.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
