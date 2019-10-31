|
|
Lucy Kathryn Ross
Collierville - Mrs. Lucy Kathryn Ross passed away in October of 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, in April of 1937 to Lula Maria Welborn and Wendell Holmes Welborn. Mrs. Ross was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Robert Ross. She is survived by her two children, Richard Ross, and his wife Marcia, and Glen Ross, and his wife Kelly. She leaves five grandchildren; Hayden Ross, Hudson Ross, Richlyn Ross, Kiersten Ross and Julia Ross. She is also survived by one sister, Frances Finley of Georgetown, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Ross attended Midland High School in Midland, Pennsylvania, and Bowling Green State University of Ohio where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She was an accomplished equestrian and horse show participant and was awarded several trophies and ribbons. She also was a former model of Cathy Bauby's Modeling Agency of Memphis.
Lucy was an active member and served as President of Memphis Dental Alliance along with holding all Executive offices. She also served as the State President of the Tennessee's Dental Alliance and was President of University of Tennessee Faculty Woman's Association.
Mrs. Ross was a private pilot, enjoyed organic vegetable gardening, and traveling with her husband. The Ross's travels took them to over 120 countries and all seven continents. She was a member of Collierville United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the West Cancer Center and Research Institute located in Memphis, TN.
https://westcancercenter.org/donate/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019