Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Luella Marie Troutman

Luella Marie Troutman Obituary
Luella Marie Troutman

Millington, TN - Luella Marie Troutman, 85, of Millington, TN, retired Federal Service Civil Servant for 25 years passed away November 15, 2019. She was a mother and military wife who loved supporting veterans' causes; a member of the Millington Quilt Guild; an avid quilter and knitter; enjoyed square dancing and traveling the United States in their RV. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mona Irving; parents, Walter and Mildred Lyons; brothers, Roland Lyons, Darrell Lyons, Walter Lyons and Vernon Lyons; granddaughter, Laura Austin Irving. She is survived by her husband, Burl A. Troutman, Jr. of Millington, TN; daughters, Peggy Ball of Millington, TN, Jeanne Roe (Dave) of Hendersonville, TN, Margaret Balanowski (Tom) of Clarkston, MI; son, Burgin Howdeshell of Coppell, TX; grandchildren, John Fulmer (Vanessa) of Jacksonville, FL and David Decker (Katie) of Floral Park, NY; great-grandsons, Oliver and Fritz Fulmer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army or the Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Millington. A celebration of life service will be announced.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
