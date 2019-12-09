|
|
Lula Martin Sanderson
Memphis -
Lula Martin Sanderson, age 38, of Memphis, TN passed away on December 3, 2019.
Rev. Sanderson was a graduate of Tennessee State University and Memphis Theological Seminary. She was the CEO and Founding Director of Excel Centers of Anerica. She was also the former pastor of Wilson Chapel AME Church and Avery Chapel AME Church.
Rev. Sanderson leaves her daughter, Lucinda; mother, Rev. Linda Martin of Memphis, TN; father, Rev. Elmer Martin (Patricia) of Dayton, OH; brother, Rickey Martin of Louisville, KY; niece, Alexis and nephew, Zion of Louisville, KY.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12th from 5-7 PM. There will be a viewing on Friday, December 13th at 10 AM. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 13th at 11 AM. All services will be held at St. Andrew AME Church, 867 S. Parkway East, Memphis, TN 38106. Internment will be at the Historic Elmwood Cemetary at 2 PM.
R.S. Lewis Funeral Home, Memphis,TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019