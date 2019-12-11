Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Lula Martin Sanderson

Lula Martin Sanderson Obituary
Lula Martin Sanderson

Memphis - Lula Martin Sanderson, 38, of Memphis, TN passed away on December 3, 2019.

Rev. Sanderson was a graduate of Tennessee State University and Memphis Theological Seminary. She was the CEO and Founding Director of Excel Centers of America. She was also the former pastor of Wilson Chapel AME Church and Avery Chapel AME Church.

Rev. Sanderson leaves her daughter, Lucinda Patti, and mother, Rev. Linda Martin of Memphis, TN; father, Rev. Elmer S. Martin (Patricia) of Dayton, OH; brother, Rickey Martin of Louisville, KY; and neice and nephew, Alexis and Zion of Louisville, KY.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 12th from 5pm to 7pm. There will be a viewing on Friday, December 13th at 10am.

Funeral service will be Friday, December 13th at 11am.

All services will be held at St. Andrew AME Church, 867 S. Parkway East, Memphis, TN 38106.

Internment will be at the Historic Elmwood Cemetary at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Excel Centers of America, LLC (2855 Stage Village Cv., Suite 7, Bartlett, TN 38134) in memory of Lula M. Martin-Sanderson.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
