|
|
Lula Reynolds Burchett
Germantown, TN
Born on December 6, 1935 in Russellville, Kentucky to Christine and Alex Reynolds, both deceased. She had one sister, Ann Parker, deceased. Lula was the dearly loved wife of Dorris (DB) Burchett for over 57 years (married in Russellville, KY on Jan 11, 1962). There were no children. She is survived by her beloved niece Alice Cruce (Bill) and her great-niece, Sarah Elizabeth Conrad (Andrew); some first cousins and several of DB's nieces and nephews and her beloved little dog, Emmi Grace.
Lula was an avid fitness/exercise advocate, a tennis player, a golfer, a downhill skier and a biker. She was a past member of the racket club (8 years) and of Colonial Country Club (26 years). She cherished her many tennis and golfing friends and enjoyed spending time with them both on and off the courts and courses.
Lula was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church and previous member of Trinity Baptist Church.
During the 70's and 80's, DB and Lula were residents of Lakeland, TN and were active in that city's successful organization that led to it becoming a city; as an adendum, Lula was Lakelands' first secretary/treasurer and her downstairs served as a temporary "City Hall".
Lula was a fighter and battled her Parkinson's disease for approximately 2 years, she lost the battle and went peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of March 7, 2019, in her home with DB and her niece Alice nearby.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Entombment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to or organization. All services and visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 8, 2019