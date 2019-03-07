|
Lullene O. Bence
Lakeland, TN
Lullene O. Bence, age 82, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Lullene was born August 6, 1936 in Daviston, Alabama.
"Granny" was a sweet, sassy, loving mom and grandmother who always had a twinkle in her eye. She was successful in several occupations including the founding owner of a florist, a real estate agent, and a skilled upholster.
Mrs. Bence was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lt. Cmdr Fred Bence; her parents, Hayden and Lorene Oliver; and one brother Lavan Oliver (Dean).
She is survived by one daughter, Renita King (Nick); one son, Randy Bence; brother, Donald Ray Oliver (Judy); Grandchildren, Nicholas King (Brittany), Jennifer King-Sage, Eric Bence (Brittany), Elliott Bence; Great Grandchildren, Addison King, Davis Sage, Garrett King, Logan Bence, Luke Bence, Olivia Rhodes, and Gracie Rhodes.
The family will gather to receive friends Sunday, March 10th from 12 - 2 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett TN 38133. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM, also on Sunday at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019