Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Burkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther E. Burkes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luther E. Burkes Obituary
Luther E. Burkes

Memphis, TN

Luther E. Burkes, 90, of Memphis, TN, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Mr. Burkes was a member of Cedarview Baptist Church in Olive Branch and was retired from Fruehauf Trucking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie Burkes and Mildred Owens Cannon, his wife, Mary Yvonne Burkes, and his son, Luther Richard Burkes. Mr. Burkes is survived by his children, Laura Stephenson (William), Lou A. Wright (David), and Phillip E. Burkes (Megan), eight grandchildren, Thomas E. Burkes, Michael and Jesse Stephenson, Alisha Stephenson, Mary Adkins, Melissa Wright, Phillip Burkes, Jr., and Kayla Tougaw (Kanon), and three great-grandchildren, Autumn, Griffin, and Ainsley Adkins. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-8pm and the funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10am, all at Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brantley Funeral Home
Download Now