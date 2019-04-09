|
|
Luther E. Burkes
Memphis, TN
Luther E. Burkes, 90, of Memphis, TN, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Mr. Burkes was a member of Cedarview Baptist Church in Olive Branch and was retired from Fruehauf Trucking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie Burkes and Mildred Owens Cannon, his wife, Mary Yvonne Burkes, and his son, Luther Richard Burkes. Mr. Burkes is survived by his children, Laura Stephenson (William), Lou A. Wright (David), and Phillip E. Burkes (Megan), eight grandchildren, Thomas E. Burkes, Michael and Jesse Stephenson, Alisha Stephenson, Mary Adkins, Melissa Wright, Phillip Burkes, Jr., and Kayla Tougaw (Kanon), and three great-grandchildren, Autumn, Griffin, and Ainsley Adkins. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-8pm and the funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10am, all at Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 9, 2019