Lydia Mae Swanson
Lydia Mae (House) Swanson, nicknamed Tuggy as a baby for always pulling things down or pulling hair, was the last remaining sister of five. She was an LPN, and worked with polio patients in iron lungs at the old John Gaston Hospital in Memphis.
She was so strong that it took a worldwide pandemic to finally send her home. She loved her grandson more than any of the rest of us...and would tell you that with no hesitation or remorse. She was a force of nature.
She is deeply missed by her husband of fifty-four years, Robert Swanson, her daughter Michelle Bliss, son in law Scott Bliss, and aforementioned grandson, Conor Bliss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel House and Mabel Delashmit House, and her four sisters, Dorothy, Denise, Jacqueline, and Cathy. We are confident she is bragging about her grandson to all of them in Heaven right now. All services will be private.
Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.