Lynda Christine Kent
Memphis - Lynda Christine Kent, 63, of Memphis, TN passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Ms. Kent was preceded in death by her parents, James Leonard and Gladys Sorenson Olson; and two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Sorenson and Toni Gieb. She is survived by her son, Christopher Olson(Kristina); son, Patrick Proctor(Tasha); sisters: Carol Lambky, Lori Ratza(Robert), and Kathy Bomar(Roger); grandchildren: Phoenix Olson, Cheyenne Olson, and Sedona Olson; and many nieces, nephews, and chosen family. Ms. Kent worked for Shelby County Roads and Bridges, loved her animals, and worked with many organizations including Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12-1 pm with a funeral service to begin at 1:00. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made to Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019