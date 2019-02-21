Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Lynda Williams
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Lynda Louise Williams

Memphis, TN

Lynda Louise Williams, 62, of Memphis, TN passed away February 12, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Williams and her mother, Rosemary Simpson.

She is survived by her daughter, Alexandra William; grandchildren, John and Jayon Ragland, Noah and Nataly Williams; and her step-father, Tony Simpson.

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday, February 28th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019
