Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynda Mitchell Cole


1943 - 2019
Lynda Mitchell Cole Obituary
Lynda Mitchell Cole

Memphis - Lynda Mitchell Cole, 75, of Memphis, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Larry Cole, children, Heather Brown (Whitney) of Atlanta, GA., Stephanie Grehan of Memphis, TN., Dr. Luke Cole (Amy) of Charleston, SC., Dr. Josh Cole (Nikki) of Memphis, TN., and Larry Cole, Jr. (Tiffany) of Weatherford, OK., grandchildren, Benjamin Brown, William Brown, Tyler Cole, Payton Cole, and Jonah Cole, siblings, George Mitchell, III. of San Antonio, TX, and Tom Mitchell of Sarasota, FL., and her beloved dog Sir Winston Henri Lane Cole. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eldred Mitchell. Lynda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She lived life to the fullest enjoying many activities including water sports, ballet, tennis, snow skiing, riding horses, reading, cooking and traveling to new places and visiting family. Many would describe Lynda as tenacious, generous and compassionate. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 30th from 12:00 p.m. until the Celebration of Life service at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Memorial contributions can be made in Lynda's name to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
