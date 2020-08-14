1/
Rev. Lynn Drumwright
{ "" }
Rev. Lynn Drumwright

Dyersburg - The Reverend (Joy) Lynn Drumwright passed from this earth to heaven on August 11, 2020. Lynn was born on November 22, 1931 in Lauderdale County, Tennessee, the fifth of seven sons of J. W. and Zelia Mae Drumwright. He attended Whitefield Assembly of God Church in Lauderdale County as a youngster and went to Ripley High School where he met and then in 1949 married the love of his life, (Emma) Charlene Thompson, who preceded him in death.

Lynn has two sons Gerald Lynn (Terry) of Collierville and Terry Lee (Susan) Drumwright of Humboldt; six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

The Reverend Lynn Drumwright spent his life in service to GOD and others. His unselfish and tolerant nature, his warmth, and light hearted approach led him to be able to minister both through the church and school to thousands of people. His greatest hope was that through his ministry other lives could be special.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
