Lynn E. Ballard
Memphis - Lynn E. Ballard, 82, died peacefully June 29, 2019. He was the father of two children; son, Gregory L. Ballard (Traci) of Horn Lake, MS and daughter, Sonja Ballard of Cartersville, GA; and loving grandfather of four granddaughters, Meagan, Martha, Melissa and Michaela Young. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fay Ballard of Wayne, WV; parents, John Floyd Ballard of Whitesburg, TN and Ollie Elizabeth Ballard (Elkins) of St. Clair, TN.
Lynn was born in Knoxville, TN on July 15, 1936. He served in the US Navy in 1954 and retired in 1974. He was then employed at Schering Plough in Memphis from 1974 as a Lead Mechanic and retired in 2001.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
