Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn E. Ballard


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn E. Ballard Obituary
Lynn E. Ballard

Memphis - Lynn E. Ballard, 82, died peacefully June 29, 2019. He was the father of two children; son, Gregory L. Ballard (Traci) of Horn Lake, MS and daughter, Sonja Ballard of Cartersville, GA; and loving grandfather of four granddaughters, Meagan, Martha, Melissa and Michaela Young. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fay Ballard of Wayne, WV; parents, John Floyd Ballard of Whitesburg, TN and Ollie Elizabeth Ballard (Elkins) of St. Clair, TN.

Lynn was born in Knoxville, TN on July 15, 1936. He served in the US Navy in 1954 and retired in 1974. He was then employed at Schering Plough in Memphis from 1974 as a Lead Mechanic and retired in 2001.

A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now