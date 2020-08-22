Lynn Harold Harris



Lynn Harold Harris, 68, passed away on August 16th, 2020 after a long battle with brain cancer. Lynn was born August 27, 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Reverend Harold Craig Harris and Marie Whaley Harris. The son of a United Methodist minister, Lynn spent his childhood in the numerous East Tennessee communities in which his father served, ultimately graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport in 1969. Lynn then attended the University of Tennessee, graduating in 1973 with a degree in Business Administration. He later earned a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Memphis in 1981.



Lynn married Rhonda Wilson Harris on June 21, 1974 and moved to Memphis, where he lived for the remainder of his life. Lynn was an active member of Colonial Park United Methodist Church. He was also an avid fan of University of Tennessee Volunteer athletics, and a member of the Memphis Touchdown Club. He spent many years as a member of a competitive barbecue cooking team, and served several years as a docent for the Memphis Zoo.



Lynn is survived by his loving wife of over 46 years, Rhonda Wilson Harris, two daughters Lisa Harris Carman (Gregg) and Melissa Lynn Harris, and grandson Silas Townsend Carman, all of Memphis. He is also survived by his sister, Anne Harris Sorrell (D. Lynn) of Kingsport, as well as a vast network of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marie Harris.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Colonial Park United Methodist Church, 5330 Park Avenue Memphis, TN 38119.









