Lynne Estelle Griffin
Linden, TN
Mrs. Lynne Estelle Griffin, 63, of Linden, Tn formerly of Memphis, passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019. She was born in Memphis to Marion Nell Jeffries Summers and the late Robert Bruce Summers. She was a retired Financial Secretary for Shelby County Schools. In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband Michael Griffin, Linden, sons Michael Griffin, Jr. Memphis and Aaron (Crisy) Griffin Bartlett, grandchildren Brenna and Logan Scroggins and Gracie KayLynne Griffin, sisters Katherine Misee, Memphis, Bobbie Nell Summers, Jackson and Susan Summers, Atlanta, a brother Robert Bruce (Kellie) Summers, Jr., Bartlett. Memorial services will be held on Friday March 1, 2019 at New Church Memphis, 4917 Macon Road, Memphis, Tn from 6-8pm. Any memorials may be made to your choice of Veterans Association. Young Funeral Home, Linden, Tn. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019