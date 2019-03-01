Services
Young Funeral Home
25 Buffalo River Heights Rd
Linden, TN 37096
931-589-3033
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Church Memphis
4917 Macon Road
Memphis, TN
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Estelle Griffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lynne Estelle Griffin Obituary
Lynne Estelle Griffin

Linden, TN

Mrs. Lynne Estelle Griffin, 63, of Linden, Tn formerly of Memphis, passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019. She was born in Memphis to Marion Nell Jeffries Summers and the late Robert Bruce Summers. She was a retired Financial Secretary for Shelby County Schools. In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband Michael Griffin, Linden, sons Michael Griffin, Jr. Memphis and Aaron (Crisy) Griffin Bartlett, grandchildren Brenna and Logan Scroggins and Gracie KayLynne Griffin, sisters Katherine Misee, Memphis, Bobbie Nell Summers, Jackson and Susan Summers, Atlanta, a brother Robert Bruce (Kellie) Summers, Jr., Bartlett. Memorial services will be held on Friday March 1, 2019 at New Church Memphis, 4917 Macon Road, Memphis, Tn from 6-8pm. Any memorials may be made to your choice of Veterans Association. Young Funeral Home, Linden, Tn. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now