Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
Mabel C. Murphy Bailey

Mabel C. Murphy Bailey Obituary
Mabel C. Murphy Bailey

Nesbit, MS

Mabel C. Murphy Bailey, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was a member of Nesbit Presbyterian Church, where she played the organ for many years, and was retired from the Memphis Defense Depot. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 7 pm Saturday at Hernando Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday at Hernando Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Desoto Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy "Dot" Cross (DeWayne) of Nesbit; granddaughter, Kimberly Claire Dunaway (Thom) of Albuquerque, NM; great grandchildren, Chandler Dunaway, Emily Dunaway, Alex Dunaway, all of Albuquerque. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis J. Bailey; parents Emmett and Maida Murphy; and her sister, June Murphy Allen. Memorial contributions may be made to Nesbit Presbyterian Church.

Hernando Funeral Home

(662) 429-5260

www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 16, 2019
