|
|
Mabel C. Murphy Bailey
Nesbit, MS
Mabel C. Murphy Bailey, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was a member of Nesbit Presbyterian Church, where she played the organ for many years, and was retired from the Memphis Defense Depot. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 7 pm Saturday at Hernando Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday at Hernando Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Desoto Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy "Dot" Cross (DeWayne) of Nesbit; granddaughter, Kimberly Claire Dunaway (Thom) of Albuquerque, NM; great grandchildren, Chandler Dunaway, Emily Dunaway, Alex Dunaway, all of Albuquerque. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis J. Bailey; parents Emmett and Maida Murphy; and her sister, June Murphy Allen. Memorial contributions may be made to Nesbit Presbyterian Church.
Hernando Funeral Home
(662) 429-5260
www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 16, 2019