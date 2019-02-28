|
|
Mable Brown Jeffries
Olive Branch, MS
Mable Brown Jeffries, 89, of Olive Branch passed away on Monday, February 25th. Mable attended Mt. Pisgah School. She married the late Tommie Beasley Brown, Jr on September 27, 1946 and from their union 9 children were born. She later remarried the late Ran Jeffries and gave her love to four young adults from his previous marriage.
She was a committed employee for 24 years at Whispering Woods where she was frequently awarded as Employee of the Quarter. Mable was a beloved mother, tall in stature with a calm spirit, great sense of humor, and unwavering strength. She was a member at the West Sandidge Road Church of Christ. When not spending time with family or friends, she enjoyed watching The Young and the Restless or old episodes of 24.
Mable is survived by her sister Roxy Milam, her children: Ella Brown, Linda Kay, Rukiya Jean Mukarram, Margaret McMahon (Hank), Mildred Mack and David Brown (Anna). She leaves to cherish her memory 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A viewing wake will be held at Gillespie Funeral Home from 5P to 7P on Friday, March 1st. The funeral will take place at 2P on Saturday at West Sandidge Road Church of Christ in Olive Branch with viewing allowed from 1P to 2P.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019