Madaline Theresa Hoing
Memphis - Madaline Theresa Hoing, 70, of Memphis, TN passed away August 8, 2019 at home with her wife, Anne Wilkes, by her side.
Madaline attended Saint Thomas Catholic School and was in the first graduating class of Bishop Byrne High School. She started college at Memphis State University and completed her degree when it was University of Memphis.
She had a love of sports and played basketball, softball and volleyball. She played for the Southern Belles Professional Basketball Team who played exhibition games against men's teams. Madaline officiated both basketball and softball and was the first female to umpire men's softball in Memphis. She was also the first woman umpire from Memphis to be selected to officiate in the Women's Major Fast-Pitch National Tournament in Lansing, MI. After her career in sports she was inducted into the Memphis Park Commission Hall of Fame in 1999. She retired from City of Memphis Park Commission in July 2014.
Madaline was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Virginia Hoing and brother, Patrick Hoing.
Besides her wife, she is survived by brothers, Joe and Mark Hoing; her sister, Sibyl Spencer and a multitude of other family members.
Memorial service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1000 South Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Congregational Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019