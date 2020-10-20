1/1
Madeleine Louise McCune Op
Madeleine Louise McCune, OP

Dominican Sister of Peace Madeleine Louise McCune, OP (98), a native of Memphis, Tennessee, died on October 18, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine, Kentucky. Sister was preceded in death by one brother, Louis. She is survived by one brother Frank, six nieces and their many offspring.

A Dominican for 78 years, Sr. Madeleine earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies/Education from Siena College (Memphis, TN). She ministered as a teacher at St. Bartholomew (Chicago, IL); Our Lady of Peace (Chicago, IL); St. Cecilia (Hastings, NE); St. Joseph (Memphis, TN); and St. Anne (Memphis, TN). Sister was a principal at St. Philip Neri (Omaha, NE); St. Louis (Memphis, TN) and St. Anne (Memphis, TN). Sr. Madeleine spent many years as an educator at Madonna Learning Center (Memphis, TN).

In 2013, Sr. Madeleine moved to Sansbury Care Center (St. Catharine, KY), where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

Arrangements were handled by Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, Kentucky. A private funeral Mass was held on October 21, in Sansbury Care Center Chapel, St. Catharine, Kentucky, with burial following in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.

Memorial gifts in Sr. Madeleine's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
October 20, 2020
She was a great helper to Madonna Learning Center. I’ve known her since I was a Child. I first started at Madonna Learning Center in 2000.
Wesley Baucum
Student
