Mae Bess Wright



Mae Bess Wright was born on December 19, 1923 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Julius and Anna (Bramlett) King, who originally were from Union County, Mississippi.



She was the youngest of nine siblings, four boys and five girls. She attended Carnes Elementary School and was a 1942 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, where she was a member of the drum-and-bugle corps.



Mrs. Wright and Robert B. Wright were joined in marriage on September 1, 1942, while he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy.



She occasionally was able to visit him when he was stationed at state-side naval bases, including New Orleans, Louisiana; Norfolk, Virginia, and an adventurous solo train trip from Memphis to Maine. Later in life, they enjoyed reminiscing with wonderful stories of those trips that they shared as a young couple.



Mrs. Wright obtained a licensed practical nurses' certification, serving patients at the old John Gaston Hospital, Shelby County Hospital, the Naval Hospital at Millington, Tennessee, Methodist Hospital and as a private-duty nurse.



Mr. and Mrs. Wright converted to Catholicism in their early 20's and were baptized at St. Augustine Catholic Church, where they were members for many years. Over the intervening years, they were members of St. Peter and St. Patrick Catholic Churches, and Immaculate Conception Cathedral.



She enthusiastically served in several Catholic women's organizations, including the Madonna Circle, the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. She also served as a lector and Eucharist minister.



Mae Bess Wright went to her eternal rest on September 28, 2020. In addition to her husband of 78 years, she leaves to celebrate her life her son, Jerome (Gwendolyn) Wright; daughter, Rosalind (Marcel) Holman; sister, Mable Smith; five granddaughters, Meredith A. (Peter) Davidson, Elizabeth L. Wright, Victoria J. Wright, Jennifer Costner and Jessica E. Holman; step-grandson, Albert Glenn, and great-granddaughter, Beatrice Davidson.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, October 7, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1169 Kerr Ave. The Rosary will be at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Blvd.









