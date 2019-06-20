|
|
Mae Frances Thomas Brown
Memphis - The family of Mrs. Mae Frances Thomas Brown announces the peaceful transition of their beloved matriarch on June 14 at Midtown Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Memphis, TN, just two months short of her 94th birthday.
"Ms. Mae Frances" as she was affectionately known by all, was the rock of her family, strength to her church and an enduring pillar of the Annesdale neighborhood showing unconditional love, acceptance and generosity to anyone she met.
She is survived by her daughters Carrie Lee Williams and Mary Ann Hardy; her sons Willie Lee Brown and Quentin Brown; twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, two favorite nieces and a supportive community of church and family friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Joshua Brown, her sister Bealuh T. Green, her brother Leaster Thomas and her daughters Kay Frances Epps and Eliza Mae Gammon.
Upon moving to Memphis, TN she united with Annesdale First Baptist Church on Seattle St. where she gave a life of service for nearly 70 years until declining health prevented her from doing so.
Mae Frances was a dedicated, stern but compassionate homemaker working for the Edwards and Harrington Family for nearly 35 years.
Visitation is on Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. at Annesdale Cherokee Missionary Baptist Church followed by the homegoing celebration at 12 p.m. R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Vance Ave. location has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 20, 2019