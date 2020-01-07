Services
Memphis - Mae L. Rockett, 42, of Memphis (formerly of Hughes, AR), passed away on January 2 at her home. Ms. Rockett leaves two children, daughter, Tiara Rockett of Memphis and son, Letwan Rockett of Ypsilanti, MI. Visitation services will be on Friday, January 10 from 5-7pm at Wolfe Brothers Chapel, West Memphis with Graveside service at 11am on Saturday, January 11 at Paradise Gardens Cemetery, Edmondson, AR. Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc., West Memphis, AR 870-735-5855
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
