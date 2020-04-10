|
|
Mae Liang Gam
Arden Hills, MN - Mae Liang Gam, age 96, passed peacefully on April 2, 2020 in her Arden Hills, MN, home. An abiding Christian faith, family, missionary work and music impelled her through a life of quiet courage, strength, discipline and purpose.
Born in Yeung-Kong, Guangdong, China, to Mr. & Mrs. Sui-Sing Liang, Mae attended music school and continued her training even while frequently moving as a refugee to escape the ravages of WWII in China. She met McAdow Gam in 1944 at a music school concert in Kukong, Guangdong. McAdow had returned to China after completing graduate studies in Tennessee to engage in relief and missionary work in a war-torn country. Though it was love at first sight, due to the war they could not be married until 1946 in Guangzhou.
From that point, Mae devoted her life partnering with McAdow on missionary and education work, in China until 1949 and thereafter around the then British colony of Hong Kong. They served in close association with and received support from the Cumberland Presbyterian Church Board of Missions, headquartered in Tennessee. For the next 30 or so years, Mae and McAdow established missions in Macau, Kowloon, North Point, and Cheng Chau Island, where floating communities of more than 100,000 made fishing sampans their home. In 1958, the couple started "rooftop schools" on top of seven-story concrete settlement housing projects for the benefit of thousands of refugee children for whom government education was not available. In 1982, Mae and McAdow retired to Nashville, TN, where they had a strong community of long-time church and school friends. They made Woodbine Cumberland Presbyterian Church their spiritual home.
After McAdow passed away in 1989, Mae moved to Arden Hills, MN the following year to join her son Paul's family. She attended the Twin City Chinese Christian Church, and sang in the choir, sometimes with members half her age. She never lost the passion for singing that had started in her youth. In earlier years, she was a gifted soprano, often performing solos as a member of the Christian Soldiers Choral Society. Her favorite hymn was "How Great Thou Art."
Mae enjoyed bowling and watching tennis. She read the sports pages voraciously and drove spiritedly, once rumored to have been clocked at 70 mph on I-35W but let off with a stern warning by a kind patrol officer.
Mae is preceded in death by her husband the Rev. Dr. McAdow Gam, son David Gam, and granddaughter Lauren Gam Gilliland. She is survived by children John and Pamela Gam (grandchildren Jon Erik Gam, Erika Gam (Jaron) Raper (great grandchildren Everly, John Callum and Warren Raper)) of Birmingham, AL; Julia and Ronald Hinton (grandson Christopher Hinton) of McKenzie, TN; Allen and Vivien Gam (grandchildren Gabriel Gam, Daniel (Preeti) Gam) of Toronto, Canada; Patricia Templeton Gam (grandson-in-law Adam Gilliland) of Dyersburg, TN; and Paul and Queenie Gam (grandchildren Ashley, Kevin and Matthew Gam) of Arden Hills, MN.
Interment at the Wood Lawn Memorial Park in Nashville, Tennessee. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Memorials preferred to the Twin City Chinese Christian Church, 1752 Terrace Drive, Roseville, MN 55113 (https://tcccc.org/en); or the McAdow & Mae Gam Scholarship Endowment Fund, Bethel University, 325 Cherry Avenue, McKenzie, TN 38201 (https://bethelsuccess.net/175).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020