Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Midtown, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Midtown, TN
View Map
Maedeen V. Huff

Maedeen V. Huff Obituary
Maedeen V. Huff

Memphis - Maedeen V. Huff, 91, of Memphis, TN went home to meet her Lord and Savior on February 12, 2020. Mrs. Huff was preceded in death by her husband, Vester E. Huff; parents, Luther and Anner Mae Henderson; and 7 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters: Linda Thrasher(Dennis) of Corinth, MS, Paula Thomas(Dennis) of Bartlett, TN, and Cindy Ashe(Rick) of Coldwater, MS; and 24 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Huff was a longtime member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church and Cherokee Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Monday, February 17, 2020 from 12:30-2:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Midtown. The family requests any memorials be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
