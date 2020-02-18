|
|
Maella Hope
Memphis - Maella Hope, age 78 of Memphis, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home in Atlanta, GA. She was born to the late John H. and Myrtle L. Hope on January 22, 1942.
She graduated from Melrose High School in 1960, before attending San Francisco State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Studies. Maella tried a variety of careers before finding her passion as an elementary school teacher. She taught in the Memphis City School and Atlanta Public School systems for over 20 years before retiring.
Maella lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to two children, a caring sister to eight siblings, and an educator. She enjoyed the outdoors, watching crime stories and movies during her spare time, and she loved spending time and speaking with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Antonous Boykin (Patricia); daughter Lori Henderson (Ronald); four granddaughters Sharnea Boykin, Tierra Boykin, Haile Henderson, and Hayden Henderson; great-granddaughter, Kynlee Morris; four sisters, Christine Martin, Ruth Hope, Dorothy Canada, and Alberta Hope; four brothers John Henry Hope, Jr. (Rose), Franklin Hope (Jean), Robert Hope (Margaret), Michael Hope, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Robinhood Lane Baptist Church, 3804 Kimball Ave, Memphis, Tennessee 38111.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020