3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Missionary Baptist Church
494 S. Parkway E.
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Missionary Baptist Church
494 S. Parkway E.
Maeoma C. Johnson


1942 - 2019
Maeoma C. Johnson Obituary
Maeoma C. Johnson

Memphis - Maeoma C. Johnson was born March 14, 1942 to the late Eddie Cobb and Viola Wilson Cobb in Minter City, MS. She united in holy matrimony with the late Robert Johnson, Sr. (2008) in 1961 and together they had five beautiful children. Their adored first born, Viola E. Johnson (2015), precedes her in death. She is also preceded by her dearly loved twin sister, Leoma C. Jones (May 2019). She leaves four doting children: Robert Johnson, Jr., Cynthia D. Johnson, Anthony G. Johnson (Anntoinette), and Eric Johnson; eight caring grandchildren: Taylor, Leighton, Alanna, Addison, Annalise, Anson, Amari, and Erica; as well as a legacy of love and devotion for her remaining two sisters, one brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Until her health would no longer permit, she was a faithful and engaged member of Eureka M.B.C. She was retired from the hospitality industry after spending many years as a hostess. Maeoma will lie-in-state on Saturday, September 7, from 10 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. with Celebration Services following at 12 Noon at Christ Missionary Baptist Church 494 S. Parkway E. Committal and Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery - Midtown 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. 901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 4, 2019
