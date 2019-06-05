Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ
Maganolia Smith "Nan" Tolbert

Maganolia Smith "Nan" Tolbert Obituary
Maganolia "Nan" Smith Tolbert

Memphis - Maganolia "Nan" Smith Tolbert, 76, widow of the late Dr. Odie H. Tolbert Jr., passed on May 22, 2019. Visitations and all services will be held at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4 -7 pm and public viewing will be held from 9-11 am with the official Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home on Walnut Grove Road. She is survived by her daughters Alisa (Pastor Vernon) Crawley of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Carla (Martez) Taylor of Memphis, Tennessee; one son, Odie H. Tolbert III (April) of Cordova, Tennessee; 4 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019
