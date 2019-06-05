|
|
Maganolia "Nan" Smith Tolbert
Memphis - Maganolia "Nan" Smith Tolbert, 76, widow of the late Dr. Odie H. Tolbert Jr., passed on May 22, 2019. Visitations and all services will be held at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4 -7 pm and public viewing will be held from 9-11 am with the official Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home on Walnut Grove Road. She is survived by her daughters Alisa (Pastor Vernon) Crawley of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Carla (Martez) Taylor of Memphis, Tennessee; one son, Odie H. Tolbert III (April) of Cordova, Tennessee; 4 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019