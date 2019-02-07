|
|
Magnolia Hayes Jones
Clarksville, TN
Mrs. Magnolia Hayes Jones 72 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday February 4,2019.
She leaves two daughters, Angela Williams of Clarksville, TN & Janice Malone of Huntsville, Al.
Visitation will Be from 11:30 - 12:45 Saturday February 9, 2019 Funeral Service will be Saturday February 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm, both services will be held at: Morning Grove Missionary Baptist Church 9399 Grove Rd, Cordova, TN 38016. Funeral Service Entrusted To;Millington Funeral Home, Inc 901-872-2273
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 7, 2019