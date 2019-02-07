Services
Millington Funeral Home, Inc. - MILLINGTON
7738 Church Street P.O. Box 1171
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-2273
Magnolia Jones
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Morning Grove Missionary Baptist Church
9399 Grove Rd
Cordova, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Morning Grove Missionary Baptist Church
9399 Grove Rd
Cordova, TN
Magnolia Hayes Jones


Magnolia Hayes Jones

Clarksville, TN

Mrs. Magnolia Hayes Jones 72 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday February 4,2019.

She leaves two daughters, Angela Williams of Clarksville, TN & Janice Malone of Huntsville, Al.

Visitation will Be from 11:30 - 12:45 Saturday February 9, 2019 Funeral Service will be Saturday February 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm, both services will be held at: Morning Grove Missionary Baptist Church 9399 Grove Rd, Cordova, TN 38016. Funeral Service Entrusted To;Millington Funeral Home, Inc 901-872-2273
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 7, 2019
