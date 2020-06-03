Malcolm L. Daniels
1934 - 2020
Malcolm L. Daniels

Malcolm L. Daniels, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in Memphis, TN on June 22, 1934 to the late Clifton W. Daniels and Ruby Jacques Daniels.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Hollabaugh Daniels of Bartlett, TN, a daughter Cheryl Daniels Fowler and her husband Tony of Munford, TN, a son Steve Daniels of Bartlett, TN, a granddaughter Bridget Fowler Niggl and her husband John of Memphis, TN, his brother CW Daniels and his wife Ruth of El Centro, CA, his sister Roberta Pate of Moorsville, IN, his friend and brother in law Larry Lawrence of Memphis, TN and several nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

Mac was retired from TVA and was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Thursday June 4th from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral service will be held Friday June 5th at 2 PM, both will be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens at 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
JUN
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
JUN
5
Interment
Memphis Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
