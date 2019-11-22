|
|
Malcolm Phillips
He was born in Newton, MS and attended Newton Public School, where he played all sports and was All-Southern in football. He played tenor sax in the school band and later in a dance band. He served in the Marines in the Pacific area in WWII.
Upon returning home, Malcolm played football and basketball at East Central Junior College where he has been elected to the Sports Hall of Fame. While continuing his education and football career at Memphis State University, (now the University of Memphis), he received his Master's Degree plus advanced study.
His coaching career in the Memphis City Schools included stints at Central, South Side and Humes High Schools where he coached Elvis Presley for the brief time Elvis was on the football team. Two undefeated seasons led to a State Championship in football and one in basketball. Malcolm was voted as "Coach of the Year" for Memphis and Shelby County two times. Four of his football players were high school All-American and one basketball player was All-State.
He then served as Director of Personnel and Labor Relations and later as Coordinator of the Department of Personnel Services of the Memphis City Schools for eighteen years.
Upon retiring in 1980, he taught and coached football at Memphis Prep and had a 13-1 record and was state runner-up. In 1981 he again was awarded "Coach of the Year" and won two district championships.
He then went to Birarcrest and taught American History and coached football with one of his former players Sam Wamble, and they had three successful and enjoyable years.
After heart surgery of his wonderful wife, Maxine, it was best to move back to Newton, MS. He then became Headmaster, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Newton County Academy where his teams gave the school the first winning season and the first trip to the state playoffs in the history of the school. Later, he became involved in the basketball program that produced two State Championships.
He was a devoted Christian and was active in the Baptist Church, both in Memphis, TN and in Newton, MS serving as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Director of Youth Sunday School as well as service on many committees. He sang in the Adult and Senior Adult Choirs and also served as the leader of the Sunday Morning Service at Bedford Nursing Home in Newton.
Malcolm became interested in Gospel Music and had Gospel Octet, "The Gospel Heirs". He wrote Gospel music, several of which were published and some still incomplete.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved all sports, but football and basketball were his favorites.
Malcolm was member of Phi Delta Kappa, Honorary Education Fraternity, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, American Legion and "M" Letterman Club of the University of Memphis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Stanley Sr & Sarah May Phillips, brother, Henry Stanley Phillips Jr, and wife of 53 years Maxine Easom Phillips. Survivors included; Daughter, Patsy Ives (Les), Sons, Kent Phillips (Brenda), Larry Phillips (Valerie), and grandchildren, Kate Land (Dan), Ben Phillips (Lydia) Michael Phillips (Haley), Curtis Phillips (Stefanie, Danielle Schellenberg (Justin) and Aaron Phillips (Amanda) and 11 great-grandchildren.
Our Father was a great leader, a compassionate person, wonderful father and husband as well as a great Christian witness to all. He loved his family and served us selflessly. He is promoted now and we are peaceful knowing he had a life well lived serving and loving God and his fellow man and is now in the presence of his Precious Lord, Jesus Christ. All our love to you forever, Dad, Pop & Coach.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Newton County Funeral Home North, Funeral Services will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Newton. Burial will follow in Newton County Memorial Gardens. Dr. Frank Harmon, Dr. Brian Rushing, Dr. David Rives, and Bro. Randy Cuchens will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Phillips, Ben Phillips, Curtis Phillips, Justin Schellenberg, Sam Wamble, and Michael Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Edwards, Elton Wall, Jimmy Barger, William Emmons, Wilbert Eason, Clem Easom, Mack Moody, Lee Thompson, all First Baptist Deacons, and all former players.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019