1/1
Mallie Jean Hall Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mallie Jean Hall Hopkins

Mallie Jean Hall Hopkins, 72, went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 27, 2020. She was born August 25, 1947 in Marshall, MI to the late Lacy Hall and Ruth O'Dell. Mallie was a faithful member of Mullins Station Baptist Church. She was a dedicated and loving mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend who loved the Lord. Mallie is preceded in death by her parents and sister Diane Poole. She leaves behind her children John Troy Hopkins (Jennifer), Sean Christopher Hopkins (Kimberly), sisters Pat Thomas (Galesburg, MI), Sue Randolph (Battle Creek, MI, Judy Almaraz (Battle Creek, MI), Carolyn Swallows (Phoenix, AZ), Juanita Thompson (Columbus, GA), Brenda Clise (Kalamazoo, MI) and six grandchildren Jamie, Sean T., Samantha, Ian, Delaney and Dylan. Mallie will be laid to rest at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to stjude.org or alz.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved