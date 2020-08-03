Mallie Jean Hall Hopkins
Mallie Jean Hall Hopkins, 72, went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 27, 2020. She was born August 25, 1947 in Marshall, MI to the late Lacy Hall and Ruth O'Dell. Mallie was a faithful member of Mullins Station Baptist Church. She was a dedicated and loving mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend who loved the Lord. Mallie is preceded in death by her parents and sister Diane Poole. She leaves behind her children John Troy Hopkins (Jennifer), Sean Christopher Hopkins (Kimberly), sisters Pat Thomas (Galesburg, MI), Sue Randolph (Battle Creek, MI, Judy Almaraz (Battle Creek, MI), Carolyn Swallows (Phoenix, AZ), Juanita Thompson (Columbus, GA), Brenda Clise (Kalamazoo, MI) and six grandchildren Jamie, Sean T., Samantha, Ian, Delaney and Dylan. Mallie will be laid to rest at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to stjude.org
or alz.org
.